King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $324.55 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,873,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $324,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 1,077,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,297,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

