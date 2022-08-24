King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 305,334 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,334 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $60,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,507,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,411,000 after buying an additional 401,044 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,698. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

