KingDeFi (KRW) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
About KingDeFi
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KingDeFi Coin Trading
