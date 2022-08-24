KingDeFi (KRW) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

