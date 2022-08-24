Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 11.3% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.16. 52,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,439,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 11.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $772.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

