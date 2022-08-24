Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Klabin Trading Up 2.1 %

Klabin stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

