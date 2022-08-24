Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Klabin Trading Up 2.1 %
Klabin stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.04.
About Klabin
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.