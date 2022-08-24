KLAYswap Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.85 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $27.85 million and $1.31 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00762663 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

