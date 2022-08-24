KOK (KOK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.91 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. KOK has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and $6.91 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

