Kommunitas (KOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.02 Million

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.02 million and $369,687.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

