Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00318714 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00120240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,266,965 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.