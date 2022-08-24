Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.47

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 1358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

