Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 268,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $309.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.46. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

