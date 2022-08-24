Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.