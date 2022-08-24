Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,056 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

RGLD opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

