Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

