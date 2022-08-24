Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.