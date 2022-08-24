Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

