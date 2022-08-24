Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:THG opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

