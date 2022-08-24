Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,644,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,598,000 after acquiring an additional 184,526 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 131.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 394,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $168.30 on Wednesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.