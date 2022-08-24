Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

