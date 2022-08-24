Kuai Token Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $383,143.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,735.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00128383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

