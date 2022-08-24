KUN (KUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $240.00

KUN (KUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. KUN has a total market cap of $9,120.51 and approximately $240.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KUN has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00021166 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
