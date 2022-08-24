KUN (KUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $240.00

KUN (KUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. KUN has a total market cap of $9,120.51 and approximately $240.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KUN has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00021166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

