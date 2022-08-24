Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

