Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $234.44 and last traded at $234.44. 7,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.