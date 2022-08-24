Landbox (LAND) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $130,493.55 and $19.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 469.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016718 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
