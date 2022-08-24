Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $16.06

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $15.35. Lands’ End shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 490,191 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

