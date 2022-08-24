Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 188,854 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 638.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,854 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 797,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 64.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

