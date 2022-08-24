Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,775 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Cowen cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

RealReal stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

