Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $10.60 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,000. American Express comprises 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,676. The company has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

