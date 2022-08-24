Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

