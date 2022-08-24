Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 110.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALM. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

