Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

