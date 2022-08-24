Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 144,141 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 443.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,141 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Utz Brands worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

Utz Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 24,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,355. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Utz Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.