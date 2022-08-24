Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 165,770 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 348.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,770 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises about 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Valvoline worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $13,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.7 %

Valvoline Announces Dividend

NYSE VVV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

