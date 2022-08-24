Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1,316.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Paylocity by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.12. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,900. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.19.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $7,125,849.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,395,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,867,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,151 shares of company stock worth $24,252,766 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

