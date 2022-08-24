Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Dillard’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Dillard’s worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.48. 2,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,109. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.03 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.