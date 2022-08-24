Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 26,995 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $75,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,534.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 208,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 69,791.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

BFAM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. 3,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

