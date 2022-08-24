Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $8.15 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 5,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

