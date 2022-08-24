Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.46

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as high as $32.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

