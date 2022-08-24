Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,152,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,860,000 after acquiring an additional 437,827 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 95,281 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,651 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,922. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.