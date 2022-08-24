Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

