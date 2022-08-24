Lee Financial Co Acquires 66,074 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 6.1% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lee Financial Co owned 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $34,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

