Lee Financial Co Buys 68,198 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 27,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

