Lee Financial Co Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 91,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 71,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after buying an additional 199,407 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 60,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

