Lee Financial Co Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,787. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.