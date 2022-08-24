Lee Financial Co Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,465,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. 36,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,947. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

