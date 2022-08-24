Lee Financial Co Has $676,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $160.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

