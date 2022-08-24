Lee Financial Co Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $392.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

