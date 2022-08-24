Lee Financial Co Purchases 2,578 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.