Lee Financial Co Takes $273,000 Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UVXY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 3,452,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,502,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

