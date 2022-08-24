Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.58. 680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

